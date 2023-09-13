Telecommunication Training Towers Unveiled

The President of the Oneonta Job Corps unveiled 2 new Telecommunication Training Towers in an effort to meet the workforce demand of the broadband industry. The U.S. Department of Labor has spent several hundred thousand dollars toward the project over years of incremental funding, as the increase for telecommunication jobs began to grow. Brian Fox is the President/CEO of Education & Training Resources at the Oneonta Job Corps Academy.
"Some of our instructors here at the center had tentacles into the telecommunications area, and they brought that information back to us at the center, and at the corporate level, and we shared that with the U.S. Department of Labor, and we saw it as an opportunity for the growth and expansion of this advanced program to add these cell towers."
The towers will help students like Tre Searlget with experience working in 'on-the-job' conditions.
"They’re going to help us with climbing. They’re going to teach us how to be comfortable up in the air, and how to use the equipment properly."
Brian Fox says this is the only program in the country with this type of advanced training program, and currently it’s only open to 72 students, but that’s about to change.
"They’re starting to model this and replicate at another center right now, and they’ve seen the outcomes, the student outcomes. The very high completion rates. The very high placement rates. The very high wage earning rates that are produced out of this type of advanced training."
The students learn overhead line, underground residential distribution, and smart meter technician skills. Tre Searl says the addition of the towers adds another element of what industry recruiters are looking for.
"Most jobs it’s more of a…they want experience before you start, and this is great with the experience piece because they have really good staff here that helps teach us."
Students who complete the program here have an average starting salary of between $35 and 50 dollars an hour.