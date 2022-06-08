Tenants safely evacuate building at Meadows Senior Living following small fire

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Tenants from 35 apartments in the Meadows Senior Living community in New Hartford had to be evacuated following a grease fire in one of the units Tuesday night.
Tenants from one of the seven apartment buildings had to be leave their homes due to water damage from the sprinkler system, which was triggered by the fire. One person was also transported to the hospital with minor burns.
The complex is a part of Community Wellness Partners, which also manages LutheranCare and Presbyterian Home and Services.
According to Community Wellness Partners President Jeremy Rutter, all tenants were able to safely exit the building.
“Emergency response acted quickly and as a result our tenants are safe. We are grateful to the Town of New Hartford Fire Department and our team for their swift response and care of our tenants,” Rutter said. “As a result of their efforts, our tenants have all been safely relocated with family or within a suitable housing establishment.”
Some tenants may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. It is unclear how long the others may be displaced.