Textile drive provides funding for local veteran's

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && West Canada Creek Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4 Forecast: Sat 2 pm 1227.3 Sat 8 pm 1227.1 Sun 2 am 1226.8 Sun 8 am 1226.3 Sun 2 pm 1226.0 Sun 8 pm 1225.8 Mon 2 am 1225.7 Mon 8 am 1225.6 Mon 2 pm 1225.5 Mon 8 pm 1225.4 Tue 2 am 1225.3 Tue 8 am 1225.2 &&