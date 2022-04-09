 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4
Forecast:
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1226.8
Sun 8 am 1226.3
Sun 2 pm 1226.0
Sun 8 pm 1225.8
Mon 2 am 1225.7
Mon 8 am 1225.6
Mon 2 pm 1225.5
Mon 8 pm 1225.4
Tue 2 am 1225.3
Tue 8 am 1225.2

&&

Textile drive provides funding for local veteran's

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica center for Development held a textile drive Saturday at Sangertown Square in New Hartford.

They set up shop outside of Pinz as volunteers helped people who donated textiles load them into a waiting truck. The donated items ranged from clothes and shoes, to towels, sheets and more.

Volunteers load donated textiles into a truck for local veterans

"Everything we get in that's new or used in fairly good shape, we take and put aside to give to veterans”, said Jeff Ostrander from the Veteran’s Outreach Center. “Anything that's old, miss-matched, or stuff we can’t use, we bale up and send to a company in Canada. The money we raise from that goes to our homeless prevention program for the veterans".

Funds raised from the textile drive will be used to help build more affordable housing for local veterans.

