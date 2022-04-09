Textile drive provides funding for local veteran's

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica center for Development held a textile drive Saturday at Sangertown Square in New Hartford.
They set up shop outside of Pinz as volunteers helped people who donated textiles load them into a waiting truck. The donated items ranged from clothes and shoes, to towels, sheets and more.
"Everything we get in that's new or used in fairly good shape, we take and put aside to give to veterans”, said Jeff Ostrander from the Veteran’s Outreach Center. “Anything that's old, miss-matched, or stuff we can’t use, we bale up and send to a company in Canada. The money we raise from that goes to our homeless prevention program for the veterans".
Funds raised from the textile drive will be used to help build more affordable housing for local veterans.