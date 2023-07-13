Thankful to be Alive; North Country Cleans Out from Under Six-Figure Flood Damage

John 'Hoss' Hosley owns some properties in Long Lake, in Hamilton County. Epic rain and flooding Monday night into Tuesday is responsible for the destruction that still surrounds him, two days later.

His estimated six-figure loss is great. But what he still has, is greater.

"We didn't have any loss of life, we didn't have any fires, we didn't have any medical emergencies, so, thank the Lord," said "Hoss." "We built it all, so we could rebuild it all."

The destruction escalated after midnight Tuesday. It was terrifying. And fast.

"When I originally went through here to the first call, there was only a little mud puddle that was right here. Then within 45 minutes later, this whole road was completely gone, so we were literally stuck on that side, with minimal people on this side to help with anything. It changed our life in a matter of minutes."

The fire chief's snowmobile is floating in the middle of Long Lake. But that's the last thing on his mind.

"Today, I went up, did some welfare checks on some people that have not had any access to any...completely shut off from the rest of the town," said Chief Pierce. "Went back, to people some groceries."

Hemlock Hall owners Chelsea and Tony Provost's lives also changed in minutes overnight Monday into Tuesday. Even when the rain stopped, the threat didn't.

"There was no end to the water. The rain had stopped, but we had a river running through, a stream running through our property with no end in sight," said Chelsea Provost.

One minute, they were responsible for their guests having a memorable summer vacation; the next, they were responsible for keeping them alive.

"There was no end in sight in the morning. I was here at 8:00 and I think by 10:00 we had decided. We need to evacuate. Everybody's got to go," said Chelsea and Tony Provost.

The Provosts are looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage, with no flood insurance, which they were denied. Turns out, it wouldn't have helped with infrastructure damage, anyway.

"For us, it would've been better if we lost buildings," said Chelsea Provost.

They're not just worried about getting their business back up and running, which they hope to do by September, they're concerned about their 20 or so loyal employees, many of whom were on site helping them Thursday, as they all watched the sky for the threat of more storms.

"We have college students all the way to employees who have been with us 30 years. They came here when Tony was just three years old to start working here," said Chelsea.

Family set up a GoFundMe page to help the Provosts get themselves and their employees back to work.

Another pressing need: gravel.

If anyone is able to donate any or a truck to bring it to Blue Mountain Lake, contact Hemlock Hall, at (518) 352-7706.

