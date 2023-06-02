The 2023 Ride for Missing and Exploited Children

Prior to the start of the Ride for Missing & Exploited Children, wreaths were laid in memory of lives we’ll no longer get to enjoy. This year’s ride is dedicated to Dick Jordan who passed away unexpectedly in April. Dick is one of the original men who rode their bicycles from Utica to Washington D.C. in 1995 to raise awareness of missing Sara Ann Wood. Kathy White is this year's Master of Ceremonies.
"We ride for a man who gave his time, heart, soul for a cause that he truly believed in. A cause that changed many lives including all or ours."
Dick Jordan was so dedicated to protecting kids, he continued his cause even after his death. Ed Suk the Executive Director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children spoke about how dedicated Dick Jordan was to the cause.
"How powerful it was to see Dick, our Grandfather of the Ride laid out in his final resting place proudly wearing his shepherd jersey for the Ride for Missing Children that he will wear into eternity."
Mike Butler has been participating in the Ride for Missing Children for the past 18 years, and talked about the impact Dick Jordan had on the ride.
"First off Dick grew the ride. I mean it started with 5. At the peak it was at 525 before COVID and stuff, so we’re in a re-growing stage right now, but he was probably the most meaningful person."
What could be more meaningful than the lessons these riders are teaching our children, and the message that’s getting through? Mt. Markham Student Lilith Ingerham was paying attention.
"It’s better to have someone with you because if somebody tries to attempt to take you, the other person can help or go get help."
Mia Catronbone, also from Mt. Markham Student got the message.
"You want to tell your parents or anybody that’s part of your family where you’re going so you don’t get stolen or lost."
The mission is to 'make our children safer one child at a time', and if you’d like to be a participant or contribute here's a link to that information: https://www.therideformissingchildren.com/