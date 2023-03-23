 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Balanced Chef 'Restaurant: Impossible' episode airing March 23

  • Updated
  • 0

The "Restaurant Impossible" episode featuring The Balanced Chef in Rome will air on the Food Network Thursday night at 8 p.m.

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome eatery will be featured on Thursday night’s episode of “Restaurant: Impossible” on the Food Network.

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine went to The Balanced Chef in Rome this past fall to help owner Brian Donovan figure out how to balance running his restaurant while battling brain cancer.

Crews from the show were along West Dominick Street for about 24 hours during filming.

On the show “Restaurant: Impossible,” Irvine visits struggling restaurants and helps teams get organized, update their space and improve their quality of service.

The Balanced Chef episode will air Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

The Balanced Chef

Donovan also announced this week that a new location will be opening in the Live It Downtown business complex on Oriskany Street that is also home to The Fitness Mill. Donovan says he's hiring workers for the new spot, whcich will be open Mondays through Saturdays. 

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.