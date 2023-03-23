The Balanced Chef 'Restaurant: Impossible' episode airing March 23

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome eatery will be featured on Thursday night’s episode of “Restaurant: Impossible” on the Food Network.
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine went to The Balanced Chef in Rome this past fall to help owner Brian Donovan figure out how to balance running his restaurant while battling brain cancer.
Crews from the show were along West Dominick Street for about 24 hours during filming.
On the show “Restaurant: Impossible,” Irvine visits struggling restaurants and helps teams get organized, update their space and improve their quality of service.
The Balanced Chef episode will air Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m.
Donovan also announced this week that a new location will be opening in the Live It Downtown business complex on Oriskany Street that is also home to The Fitness Mill. Donovan says he's hiring workers for the new spot, whcich will be open Mondays through Saturdays.