The Buzz about Bees

Last year, beekeepers in New York and across the country had their 2nd worst losses on record. Beekeeper Scott Hart knows the bees are under attack by humans and nature.
"There’s pesticides, there’s lack of habitat which is a big one for me. There is the varroa mite which is bringing seven different viruses with it."
Scott's been working on a natural way of dealing with the varroa mites, but there’s a mixture of pesticides, slated at the most ecologically damaging pesticides ever created, that are threatening the survival of the species.
"There’s some neonicotinoids that are killing them off, but they’re not as bad as some of the fungicides, and then when they get mixed there’s a synergistic effect, and that kind of compounds things to where we don’t really know what the effect is."
The Moses Quinby Bee Convention is a place where beekeepers can discuss what they’re doing to combat the death rates, and the practices beekeepers are using to improve the health of bees.
"I’m going to be going over a little bit of what I’ve done with my bees, and the genetics that I’ve done, and some of the test results I’ve gotten out of them."
Beekeeping has been around for ages, but there is new developments in technology.
"There is a lot of new technologies. I really am not that much into them, so I don’t really know. I know there is a lot of different stuff. There’s hive tracking tools, there’s like scales you can put underneath them to tell the weight, the humidity, and such in the hive. I’ve never used it. I’m kind of an old fashioned simple beekeeper."
Hart suggests planting more flowers, stop using pesticides on your lawn, and maybe attend the convention.
"Well without the bees we have no food pretty much because even food that comes or is made for agriculture purposes such as horses and cows. They need bees. Fruits need bees. Everything needs bees, and they’re in a great decline."
The Moses Quinby Bee Convention will be on the grounds of Fort Klock in St. Johnsville on Saturday July 23rd from 10 AM until 4 o’clock PM. General admission is free.