The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services

  • Updated
  • 0
The Center in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion.

The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment development.

About 75,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the United States since the war started earlier this year, and roughly 14,000 of them came to New York.

On Tuesday, the state awarded more than $21 million to 17 refugee service providers across New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine. This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State,” Hochul said.

The Center is located at 201 Bleecker St. in Utica.

For more information on services and programs through The Center, click here.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

