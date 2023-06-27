The cost of electrifying New York

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed in 2019. The goal is to have 70% electricity from renewables by 2030, 100% zero emissions electricity by 2040, and net zero emissions by 2050. It’s a plan pushed forward exclusively by Democrats, and parts of the plan have already been passed into law. A number of Republican representatives gathered in Ilion to talk about how the plan would affect residents. Senator Mark Walczyk, 49th District
"New single family homes in 2026 will not be able to get gas service in the State of New York. That means the cost is going to be displaced for the maintenance of the lines and all gas service on to the rest of the rate payers."
Most new construction will be using a heat pump unit to heat and cool the home, but the Protection Act aims to go a step further by banning new installation of gas stoves and furnaces by 2030. That means if your furnace can’t be fixed, you’ll have to install an electric heat source.
"When you look at what it costs to put in an air source heat pump. A ductless mini-split, which they often say is the cure all to electrification…those can run $5000-$7000 installed. So if you need one or two of those units, you’re creeping up into the teens and twenties on just the installation."
The costs don’t stop there. Village of Ilion Mayor Jhon Stevens says this plan will require a bigger demand on the electric grid, and upgrades to handle the increased load.
"Our main hub transformers need to be replaced at $6, 7, 8, 10 million apiece, and we’ve got 3 of them. So that’s just the cost for the infrastructure and upgraded equipment. That doesn’t include labor."
Superior Plus Propane General Manager Dan Stowell says electrifying New York isn't really helping with climate change.
"At the end of the day these radical changes in New York will not make a measurable difference towards climate change. Since New York accounts for less than half a percent of the planet’s total carbon emissions. Anything we take offline is currently being replaced by coal fired fuel plants being built in China and India as we speak."
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has an aggressive timeline to have these measures put in place, but even if the Democrat majority moves the entire plan into law, Assemblyman Brian Miller,122nd Assembly District explains why the timeline may be more aggressive than the grid can handle.
"Over the last 25 years National Grid’s only been able to add 13 gigawatts to the grid. Ok….if this is to take place we’re looking at possibly 40-50 gigawatts more, and with the dates that are there it physically can’t be done."
These and other Republican representatives are asking residents to express their concerns directly to the Governor’s Office. Here's contact information for the Governor’s Office:
Governor Kathleen C. Hochul Governor
Address: NYS State Capital Bldg. Albany, NY 12224.
Phone: (518) 474-8390.
Fax: (518) 474-3767.
E-mail: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form.
Website: https://www.governor.ny.gov/