The cost of Potholes

The snow may be gone, but now may be the time of year when you’ll want to drive just as cautious. James Meenan is the District Manager at Tallman’s Tire. He explains how easily damage can occur.
"You see a little puddle. You hit it, and all of the sudden it jars you in the car and you say ‘oh my God what did I just hit?’"
Hopefully you only hit a little pothole, but Rome Resident Bonnie Gillett knows those potholes can hit your wallet pretty hard.
"I think they’re really bad. They need to fill them up in, because if you hit em’ you’re going to wreck the front end of your car. You know and car repairs now is not cheap."
It’s not cheap. A compound fracture on your tire can cost you $60 and up. An alignment can cost from $100 up. Add another $50 and up for shocks, $150 and up for struts, and the list goes on and on. Unfortunately once the damage is done, James Meenan says you can’t just call for an estimate.
"To be able to just give somebody a sliding price is very, very difficult."
There are times when it’s nearly impossible to avoid hitting a pothole, but once you do, it’s up to you to report it. Utica Resident Joel Voorhees says he totaled his car after hitting a pothole and the airbags went off. The cost of repairs was more than the car was worth.
"When they don’t mark it, and you turn around and complain about it, and they don’t do nothing about it….you know it’s terrible."
It may be terrible, but Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the City does take action, and knows exactly where the problem areas are.
"This is what we get each and every day. How many have been repaired, and where are the locations. So someone may say well you’ve never been there. We log it. Where they are. It’s not to say that we haven’t been there. It’s very possible that it came up again, and we’ll go back again, but we keep a log on all the potholes that we have each and every day so we know if someone does notify us that it’s being taken care of."
Nobody wants to pay for repairs from hitting a pothole, but Utica DPW Commissioner David Short says the City is spending a good amount of taxpayer money trying to keep you out of the repair shop.
"We’re spending millions of dollars on repaving. I may have a hundred thousand dollars for pothole repairs, and that depends on the season too."
The Mayor knows hitting potholes is frustrating, and says the City is working to fill those holes the best they can.
"At the end of the day the residents don’t really care what the cost is. They want the potholes fixed, and that’s what we’re doing."
Many of the people WKTV spoke with don’t believe the City is doing enough. Utica Resident Leo Ferraro is one of them.
"The whole City should be done really. I’ve been here for 85 years. I’ve never seen it the way it is now. When I was a kid it was beautiful."
City DPW crews are out repairing potholes wherever they can, and David Short is asking for your help.
"When you see the guys out there give them a break. You know they’re out in the middle of traffic. It’s dangerous work. They’re moving heavy material into a hole, they’re moving around. They should be aware of what’s going on, but you need to be aware that they’re there too."
The best way to avoid paying damage to your ride is to maintain the proper air pressure in your tires, avoid potholes when you can, and simply slow down.