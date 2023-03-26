The high-flying sport of drone soccer makes its way to the Mohawk Valley

UTICA, NY - SUNY Polytechnic Institute and CNY Drones hosted the U.S. Drone Soccer Region II New York Championship at the SUNY Wildcat Field House on Sunday.
Eight teams, consisting of students ages 12-18 years old, competed in the first ever event. The winners of the Region II New York Championship will go on to face students, from other states across the country, in the U.S. Drone Soccer National Championship on April 16th. That will also take place on the SUNY Poly campus.
Drone soccer is relatively new in the United States, and this high-flying, action-packed sport is more than just fun, it's also educational.
The students use STEM based learning skills to build, and program the drones. If something goes wrong with one of these soccer drones, the students are able to make repairs themselves.
According to Bob Payne of CNY Drones, it's a knowledge these students can take with them down the road.
"Because we're in Central New York, with all the drone technology building up around us, this is a great opportunity for kids to get inspired with what they may be able to do with different career paths as they go forward. There's jobs popping up all over the place, wanting pilots, wanting programmers, wanting repair folks. This is a great sport to get them into that technology”.
And because more tech based companies like Wolfspeed and Danfoss are finding homes in the Mohawk Valley, young people interested in those types of jobs are no longer having to leave the area to find them.