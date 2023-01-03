The importance of knowing CPR

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation better known as CPR is a lifesaving technique that uses compressions to the chest to keep blood flowing to vital organs. It’s also important to keep a person’s airway open and use mouth-to-mouth breathing to deliver oxygen to the lungs. MVHS Emergency Room Clinician Greg Myers talked about the importance of performing CPR.
"Almost everybody can do CPR, and hands only CPR is better than no CPR at all. It provides that patient a better chance of survival. It allows us to provide circulation to the brain, which is key."
In a medical emergency situation there are a few steps that should be followed. First Call 911 or ask someone else to. Lay the person on their back and open their airway. Check for breathing. If they are not breathing, start CPR. Perform 30 chest compressions, followed by 2 rescue breaths. Repeat the process until an ambulance or automated external defibrillator (AED) can be used.
"Early CPR is key to survival, as well as early application of an automated external deliberator, so having those available in public buildings or schools, libraries, things of that sort is proven effective to save lives."
So effective New York passed Louis’s Law that requires AED’s in all public schools and athletic events. The device helps save lives, and is easy to use.
"An 8 year old can follow the instructions, so the most important thing you have to do is just turn it on and do what it tells you to do, which is why they’re such a great resource in places like libraries and public pools, things like that."
There may be signs leading up to a cardiac event, such as shortness of breath or chest pain.
"Sometimes but not always. Sometimes they’re atypical presentations, especially in somebody that has other medical conditions. They may experience the same symptoms routinely. It’s not always chest pain and shortness of breath. There’s a lot of symptoms that would cause us to evaluate things."
There’s a number of in-person and online CPR training classes offered in our local area. Here's some links to some of the classes offered:
