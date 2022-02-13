The Millers Mills Ice Harvest, a centuries old tradition

MILLERS MILLS, NY – It’s been a while, but after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, and a very uncooperative Mother Nature for a few years before that, the Millers Mills Annual Ice Harvest made a triumphant return Sunday.
The ice harvest dates back 200 years. Old hand tools are used to saw through the ice on Millers Mills Pond, the blocks of ice are then loaded onto horse-drawn sleighs and taken to an ice house. The ice was used to preserve food and cool milk from local farmers. Despite the introduction of electricity to the area in 1941, the local Grange decided to keep the tradition of the ice harvest alive.
Today the Millers Mills Ice Harvest has become a nationally known community effort to preserve a small bit of our rural American heritage.
“It brings us all together. We’re usually all together anyway, but just to come together for this special event is great”, says Ice Harvest Co-chairman Jeff Huxtable. ”I remember when I was a little kid, I used to be down here with my father doing this and now I brought my son and hopefully he’ll carry on the tradition”.
The ice from the harvest is used over the summer for graduation parties, family reunions, and to make ice cream for the annual Millers Mills Ice Cream Social and 5k Sundae Run.