The Root Farm Open for Business

Years ago Sauquoit Resident Lynne Lee used to compete in horseback riding competitions, but that all changed in a blink of an eye.
"I have a brain injury from cardiac arrest…."
Lynne’s episode cut off the oxygen to her brain, and now she has short term memory loss and some physical limitations, but her husband Jonathan Lee explains how the Root Farm helps her recover from the emotional distress of her injuries with a horse named Kruzer.
"It helps her emotionally first of all. She loves horses. It gives her something to do. It gets her out of the house. She becomes active. She’s very proud of it. She’s very proud of the fact that she’s riding again."
Lynne’s only able to do that because of the programs offered at the Root Farm. Those programs are open to anyone who might need physical or emotional support.
"My goal has always been to give her a good life, and that she’s going to be active still and have fun and enjoy herself, and Root Farm really gives us that opportunity."
There’s a number of animals at the Root Farm that help with mental healing, but Recreation Program Coordinator Alexis Lalor says the horses seem to connect in a special way.
"They’re really great at helping us sense things that maybe we don’t want to process. You know maybe kids are having a hard time adjusting to being back in school, or a lot of depression and anxiety has really come to the forefront lately, and they’re just great teachers at helping us learn more effective ways to channel those feelings."
Root Farm Executive Director Joan Grande says you don’t need to have physical limitations, or special needs to visit the Root Farm, all you really need is a reason to get away.
"I always tell everybody like I’ve told you, if you’re ever having a bad day take a ride to the Root Farm. It will change your day."
Pricing on individual programs vary. To check for pricing and all the Root Farm has to offer here's a link to their webpage and facebook page.
website: https://www.rootfarm.org/
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=the%20root%20farm