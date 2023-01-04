The story behind high food prices

Inflation is driving up the cost of just about everything, but the price of eggs is turning heads. Jennifer Rankin from Slate Creek Farm has been raising chickens as a business for about 10 years. She says farmers are the first to experience the financial hit, and it starts with the chickens.
"They were $6 more per bird than they were the year before."
The cost to feed the chickens has gone up, as it’s costing more to produce the grain.
"My chicken feed alone has almost doubled in price from what I paid 4 years ago."
Rankin says the price of egg cartons has almost doubled from last year’s price. She also raises pigs and other animals that must be maintained using fossil fuels.
"It costs me more money to trailer my animals up, and then to go pick up the finished product."
Processing the animals, and electricity to store the finished products is costing more as well. You may be noticing higher prices at the grocery stores, but Slate Creek Farm Owner Mike Garrett says it’s becoming more difficult just to produce the food.
"Trying to find somebody to work around here on the farm is tough, and it’s not just our farm. You know I know farmers offering out $20-$25 an hour, and they can’t find people that are willing to do the work."
Top of the Morning Café’ Owner Joe Penree says he’s had to raise prices on all egg orders.
"I think it’s price gouging myself that the government’s not doing anything about. You know like I said there’s no shortage. You can buy all you want as long as you want to pay for them."
The middle man may be making out financially, but Mike Garrett says it's farmers that have a challenge ahead of them.
"We have to figure out how to become more efficient every day you know for us to survive."
Jennifer Rankin talked about how consumers may have to resort to more efficient ways of buying.
"If you buy the whole animal that will save you money. It saves me money. I didn’t have to buy a freezer to put it in, and then pedal it you know pork chop by pork chop, bacon by bacon."
Unless you’re buying in bulk, you’re not necessarily going to save money by buying farm fresh, but Rankin says what you do get is food that lasts longer, taste better, and the money stays local.
To find out what farm fresh has to offer here's a link to Slate Creek Farms website: https://scf.eatfromfarms.com/