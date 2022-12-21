The votes are in for the UFD competition

UTICA, N.Y. – The votes are in for the most decorated fire house in Utica!
The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street all took part.
Photos of each station were posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public voted to decide the winner. Well, for the second year in a row, this time with 856 votes, Station 7 at 1217 Park Ave won the competition!
- Second Place with 407 Votes is Station 1
- Third Place with 226 Votes is Station 4
- Fourth Place with 156 Votes is Station 3
- Fifth Place with 127 Votes is Station 2
UFD hopes to keep this friendly holiday competition on-going for years to come.