Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through the Mohawk Valley

More than 3,700 National Grid customers were without power in Herkimer County Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms moved through the region.
More than 250 customers lost power in Oneida County around 2 p.m., but that number was cut to about 160 by 4 p.m.
Estimated restoration times vary from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation has reported about 1,100 people without power in Otsego County.
Estimated restoration times vary, but power is expected to be back by Monday night.
The Mohawk Valley was at an enhanced risk of high winds, hail and even tornadoes during Monday's storms.
The strongest systems moved through the region between 2 and 4 p.m.