...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of
south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware,
Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties
through 530 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds
along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little
Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,
Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Thousands without power after thunderstorms move through the Mohawk Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Herkimer County outages on May 16 2022

More than 3,700 National Grid customers were without power in Herkimer County Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

More than 250 customers lost power in Oneida County around 2 p.m., but that number was cut to about 160 by 4 p.m.

Estimated restoration times vary from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation has reported about 1,100 people without power in Otsego County.

Estimated restoration times vary, but power is expected to be back by Monday night.

The Mohawk Valley was at an enhanced risk of high winds, hail and even tornadoes during Monday's storms.

The strongest systems moved through the region between 2 and 4 p.m.

