Thousands without power following heavy, wet snowfall across the Mohawk Valley

Thousands of people were without power across the Mohawk Valley Tuesday morning following a snowstorm that brought powerlines down across the region.
Heavy, wet snow started falling overnight and is expected to last until Tuesday afternoon. Most areas have seen a general accumulation of 5 to 12 inches of snow.
By 8:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting more than 13,000 without power in Herkimer County and more than 8,000 in Oneida County
At the same time, more than 10,000 customers were without power in Otsego County, according to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation. A state of emergency was issued for the county around 6 a.m. and is expected to be in place for at least 24 hours. Residents are asked to limit travel so crews can clean up roadways.
Estimated restoration times vary with some as late as 11 p.m. Tuesday night.