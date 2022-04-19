Thousands without power following heavy, wet snowfall across the Mohawk Valley

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Storm total snowfall will range from 8 to 14 inches.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming and
Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Otsego,
Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
will lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be as high as 1 to 3
inches per hour early this morning before tapering off by the
late morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW BAND MOVING EAST THROUGH THE TWIN TIERS...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility
to below a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing
heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Rockland, Syracuse, Scranton, Utica, Binghamton, Rome, De
Witt, Sullivan and Johnson City.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 32 and 35.
New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 9, and between 13 and 23, 24A
and B.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 71 and 94.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 15.
Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 187 and 230.
Interstate 476 near 131.


Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. The
snow may accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult
for road crews to keep the roads clear. Be prepared for snow or ice
covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware
counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Thousands without power following heavy, wet snowfall across the Mohawk Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree down in Cold Brook

Thousands of people were without power across the Mohawk Valley Tuesday morning following a snowstorm that brought powerlines down across the region.

Heavy, wet snow started falling overnight and is expected to last until Tuesday afternoon. Most areas have seen a general accumulation of 5 to 12 inches of snow.

By 8:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting more than 13,000 without power in Herkimer County and more than 8,000 in Oneida County

At the same time, more than 10,000 customers were without power in Otsego County, according to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation. A state of emergency was issued for the county around 6 a.m. and is expected to be in place for at least 24 hours. Residents are asked to limit travel so crews can clean up roadways.

Estimated restoration times vary with some as late as 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

