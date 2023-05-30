Three-way agreement holds OCIDA harmless in downtown Utica eminent domain battle

Utica, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Industrial Development agency is trying to use eminent domain to take 411 Columbia Street, in downtown Utica, but they don't need it. Central Utica Builders needs it. That's a group of private physicians who are building a medical office building near the downtown Utica Hospital, and they need 411 Columbia for parking.
While Oneida County Industrial Development Agency is fighting the eminent domain legal battle for Central Utica Builders, or, 'CUB', they're not funding the battle. CUB and MVHS have signed an agreement, agreeing to take on all expenses and hold OCIDA harmless, relating to all costs associating with acquiring 411 Columbia, through eminent domain, from Bowers Development.
MVHS has declined to comment on the agreement. Among the unanswered questions- why would they take on this potentially costly legal battle on behalf of OCIDA, and what do they expect it might cost them? So far, Bowers Development has spent about a quarter of a million dollars on legal costs. And OCIDA's appeal of a prior court ruling earlier this year, saying they cannot take 411 Columbia by eminent domain, hasn't even gone to court yet.
Bowers Development, who recently closed on the purchase of 411 Columbia, has until the end of June to respond to a brief OCIDA recently filed in appeals court. The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency also had no comment on the three-party agreement.
From Bowers Development: "The discovery document showing CUB and MVHS indemnifying OCIDA in their unjust pursuit of our property was not surprising. The extent to which that entire team (CUB, MHVS, and OCIDA) will collaborate to steal private property to provide CUB (an affluent group of cardiologists) with additional parking is outright appalling. Though they continue extend the litigation through the appeals process, we continue to remain optimistic and are moving forward with our proposed development plans."