Through trials and challenges, Boilermaker "Perennials" prevail

There's another group of 'elite' Boilermaker runners, besides those who run it in times most of us can only imagine. It's a group of seven men who have run every single Boilermaker 15k since the beginning. They're called Perennials. Runner Larry DiCesare became a Boilermaker Perennial by accident. At first.
"Happened to go to a party 1978. Didn't know anything about it. Some people were talking about it I thought, 'eh, I'll give it a try'. I went to the first one, I came home, said to my wife, 'this is gonna be big,'" says DiCesare.
But as time went on, keeping the Perennial distinction became a bit more deliberate.
"This affects everybody, when you get going that long. Vacations are postponed and things like that, but my family has always supported me and said, 'oh, we can't do anything, that's the Boilermaker, Dad's gotta run' and then they became runners and they had to run it," says DiCesare.
It was by happy chance for fellow Perennial, Joe Wilczynski, too.
"...And all of a sudden, we're at 10, we're at 15, we're at 20," says Wilczynski. "I guess it is by accident, because you can't predict tomorrow. You can't predict where you're gonna be next year."
DiCesare hasn't really had any close calls where he almost missed a race. Wilczynski has.
The closest was when I had back surgery and my doctor was here when I finished," says Wilczynski.
And this year almost wasn't a given.
"I had some medical issues, and I had some personal issues and I'm very thankful for some true friends and my wife and my child and some great support of Go the Distance and some valuable friends that got me through this ordeal that I was going through," says Wilczynski.
What keeps them coming back to the starting line, year after year, through all life throws at you? What happens between the starting line and the finish line. DiCesare calls the race a time machine.
"During what used to be an hour, now it's two hours of time that I'm out there on the course, but you do a lot of thinking a lot of memories and it's like a time machine that brings back all those memories and all those people that I'm so grateful for over the years," says DiCesare.
And what happens when a Perennial can no longer bloom?
"People have asked me, you know, they ask me about next year. I say I don't worry about next year; I worry about tomorrow or an hour from now. I always believed the man upstairs is gonna say 'hey, Joe, this is time out'. Are you gonna be upset? Yeah, I'll be upset for about five,10 minutes. How could I be upset after 45 years? We've lost friends that are younger than me. But I always will come here and support and stand on this sideline to support all the runners here," says Wilczynski.
The seven Perennials who, after next weekend, will have run all 46 Boilermaker 15Ks also include Robert Bluey, Daniel Defrees, Paul A. Huening, Edward Newman and Richard J. Watkaitys.