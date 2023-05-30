Thruway Authority has Millions in unpaid tolls

The New York State Thruway Authority has over $276 million in unpaid tolls. The uncollected tolls have been piling up since January of 2019. One of the issues is being able to read license plates. New York is still dealing with defective license plates, and there also appears to be problems with the camera’s that capture the license plate numbers. Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon, (D)119th Assembly District also believes the automated system was put in place too quickly.
"When we’re moving legislation too fast, and we do not have a system that can handle those changes, this is what happens, and the cashless tolls that was a process that was brought forward by the previous Executive Director. We have an interim at this point, and I find that again more importantly is let’s make sure that we’re slowing down to do this right."
Currently Massachusetts is the only state New York has an agreement with where either State can suspend your registration for unpaid tolls, and that’s a real issue because nearly half the unpaid tolls are from out-of-Staters. Senator Joe Griffo, (R)53rd Senate District says that's just unacceptable.
"One state is not sufficient when you have this taking place, particularly in our corridor. There should definitely be agreements to ensure that there is accountability. You can’t have people just violating the rules because you’re from out-of-state that you can just travel on someone’s toll path for nothing."
The Thruway Authority has put forth 11 recommendations that include new equipment, stay in lane signs, and better methodology for collections to name a few. Lawmakers like Assemblymember Buttenschon have their own suggestions.
"Asking for a biannual report to the Authority so that we can actually again look every 6 months, not once a year because this was in 2020 that this was brought to our attention and we’re in 2023 right now."
The Thruway Authority is also under pressure to collect that $276 million in unpaid tolls before raising the rates.
"It just can’t go unnoticed. It has to be answered and directed in how we’re going to determine how to get that funding."