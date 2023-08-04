Thunderstorm Damage Reported in Herkimer County

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- There was extensive damage in Little Falls after a storm rolled through the city this morning.
Shortly before 11 a.m., there were reports that a roof had blown off a building.
Herkimer County emergency management officials said it happened at the Snyder's Apartments on Main Street in Little Falls.
Part of West Main Street was closed due to storm damage.
Glen Avenue and West Main were partially closed as well as police were not letting traffic through from North Ann Church streets to South Ann Street.
There were many trees and power lines down all across the Little Falls area.
National Grid was on the scene for hours because a tree struck a house on West Main Street. A tree also took down power lines, leaving many without electricity.
According to reports, nearly 300 homes were without power for around four hours.
