Tick Talk on Cornell Cooperative Extension a valuable resource

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- As soon as temperatures rise above freezing, the risk of ticks and tick-borne illness return.
The first line of defense is simple, but most of us don't do it. Experts at Cornell Cooperative Extension say a tick check is the best way to protect yourself.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Linda Wimmer says children should be taught how to check for ticks just like they're taught to tie their shoes.
"We need to educate our children and our adults that tick checks are important," Wimmer said. "Some of us when were children could be out in the woods all day and never get a tick. Now, potentially you could get a tick on you walking in the woods for a minute, or walking in your yard. It could even be brought in by a pet.
Where should we check for ticks?
"All the crevices in your body, armpits, groin, back of your ears," Wimmer said. "If you feel like you have a skin tag you didn't have before, it could be a tick so have somebody take a look at if you can't see what it is."
The best order of operations is to take a shower and scrub your skin when you come in from outside, then do the tick check. Time is of the essence to get it done.
"The reason you want to know if a tick is or is not there, is that when a tick adheres to your body, it doesn't matter which one of the three kinds, as long as you find it within 36-48 hours," Wimmer said. "If it is a deer tick and can transmit Lyme Disease, chances are, it can't do that in a short amount of time."
Let's say you do the tick check and you find one. What do you do next? Wimmer said tweezers work best for removal.
"When you take the tick off, you want to be careful to not leave any part of it in your body," she said. "The best thing I have found...and I have used a lot of tick removing devices, is tweezers."
Wimmer advises getting as close to the skin as possible and gently pulling at the tick until it detaches.
Many people have said oil works, or putting Vaseline on the tick, or lighting it on fire. Wimmer called these approaches old wives tales.
"Don't use Vaseline, don't put a match on it," Wimmer said. "The best way to get a tick off anything is tweezers."
Now to prevention. For pets there are collars and treatments. Some work better than others and all come with their own set of risks in the fine print.
For people there are natural repellents that use essential oils. One that was discovered a couple years ago, seems to work according to Wimmer, but it's tough to come by.
Nootkatone, a natural organic compound in grapefruit and Alaskan yellow cedar, may have use as an insecticide and repellent against mosquito vectors of arboviruses, but also shows promise in keeping other insects away.
"Nootkatone was discovered, a couple years ago," Wimmer said. "It is an essential oil of cedar trees in Alaska, but unfortunately it is very sought after by perfume companies, so it's very hard to find."
Front and center on the Cornell Cooperative Extension's website is Tick Talk, which provides information and links on Lyme Disease, tick-borne illnesses, and tick prevention.