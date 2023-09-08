 Skip to main content
Time-Lapse Video: Storm Rolls into Downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Our StormTracker 2 Weather team angled a tower camera toward a strong thunderstorm that was rolling through downtown Utica. 

This time-lapse video shows a 7 p.m. thunderstorm packing a punch in downtown and around the area, with hail, heavy rain, wind and a lot of lightning.

There were reports of trees and wires down around Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

Check out the video below.

Here's damage from the storm in Frankfort. 

A look at trees down after a strong storm rolled through the area.

