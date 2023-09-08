Time-Lapse Video: Storm Rolls into Downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Our StormTracker 2 Weather team angled a tower camera toward a strong thunderstorm that was rolling through downtown Utica.
This time-lapse video shows a 7 p.m. thunderstorm packing a punch in downtown and around the area, with hail, heavy rain, wind and a lot of lightning.
There were reports of trees and wires down around Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
Check out the video below.
Here's damage from the storm in Frankfort.
It was an intense night of storms in the WKTV viewing area.
Four tornadoes have been confirmed locally by the National Weather Service.