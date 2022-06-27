Toddler accidentally killed in driveway of Schuyler home

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – New York State Police say an 18-month-old died after she was hit by an SUV in the driveway of her home in Herkimer County Monday morning.
Troopers were called to the residence in Schuyler around 10:30 a.m.
After arriving at the scene, state police spoke with the mother who said she was unloading groceries from her vehicle while her daughter was playing on an outdoor playset. When the mother was finished taking the groceries inside, she went to move the vehicle and the toddler ran out in front of it.
State police say the mother immediately brought her child inside to render aid and called 911.
The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
State police say the mother will not be charged.