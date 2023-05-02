Toddler airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in town of Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. – A woman and a 2-year-old boy were injured when they were both ejected from an ATV in Floyd Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Koenig Road around 12:50 p.m.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 25-year-old Alexandria Loomis was driving the ATV with the toddler in tow when she lost control and crossed the roadway. That’s when the two were thrown from the ATV.
The boy was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Loomis was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated.
The sheriff did not release details about the injuries, but neither one was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Maciol says no tickets have been issued at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Koenig Road was closed to traffic until about 2:25 p.m. while authorities investigated at the scene.