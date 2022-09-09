Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws

German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes.
"I believe it says you can't have firearms on any governmental property. This is governmental property, so when they say firearms, we'll have a couple hundred people down here with firearms. Lord knows what they're gonna say when we roll in with six cannons," says Frank Spatto, President of the Friends of German Flatts Town Park.
they had days to undo a year of planning for the beloved, educational event that includes civil war re-enactments. A heartbreaking task for organizer, Carol Vercz.
"I didn't even wanna talk. It was difficult, because everybody looks forward to it. It's a way to bring the community together," said Vercz.
"It's just a shame, cuz this is a learning event.....there's such a story to be told down here, and that's the story we're trying to tell down here with living history weekend," said Spatto. "It's sad. It's sad."
Oneida County's Asssitant Pistol Licensing Officer says in cases like this, it appears the law doesn't address ammunition, just firearms, so it wouldn't matter if the guns are shooting blanks.
"So for me to carry a firearm in a town park that might be honoring one of the town mothers or father who died and using a rifle to fire a blank, the law is specific that I can't have that rifle in a town park," says Dan Sullivan.
Town officials hope for change or at least clarification so they can bring back the beloved event next year.