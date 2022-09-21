Town of Marshall dump truck rolls over, pulls down wires on West Hill Road

TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. – A Town of Marshall Highway Department dump truck rolled over on West Hill Road Wednesday morning after the driver forgot to lower the dump box before leaving a job site.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the dump truck took down several phone and cable wires before tipping over onto its side.
Maciol says no serious injuries were reported.
The portion of West Hill Road between Route 12B and Green Vedder Road is closed to traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work to remove the truck and fix the wires.