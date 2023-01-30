 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and
south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one
inch per hour this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Town of Middlefield home fully engulfed in flames Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0

House sits in the lake and is a rental property

TOWN OF MIDDLEFIELD, N.Y. -- Firefighters from several companies are battling a fire just off County Route 31 in the Town of Middlefield.

The home is located just South of Glimmerglass State Park and sits right on the lake. The home was fully engulfed in flames as of 9 p.m. Crews from Cooperstown, Springfield and Richfield responded with others on standby.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, it's a seasonal residence and a rental and no one was inside the home. The cause has not yet been determined. 

