Town of New Hartford working with NYPA to replace streetlights with LED fixtures

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – With the help of the New York Power Authority the town of New Hartford is installing new energy-efficient LED fixtures as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program.
Across the state, more than 300,000 streetlights have been updated with LED fixtures, including in Utica and in Rome.
A total of 586 fixtures in New Hartford will be replaced with LED lights.
The new lights use ‘smart’ technology which allows them to be controlled remotely and automatically notify of an outage.
“In replacing our streetlights, we are increasing New Hartford’s energy efficiency while realizing significant energy cost savings,” said New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul A. Miscione. “Smart Street Lighting NY provided our town with a tremendous opportunity to upgrade our critical infrastructure at no expense to the taxpayer, and we are proud to partner with the Power Authority in this effort.”
The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as decrease electricity demand by 3% by 2025, aligning with the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.