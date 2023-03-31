Town of Webb Police Department gets brand new electric bikes

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – The Town of Webb Police Department now has two new military-grade electric bikes to use on patrol.
The e-bikes were purchased using grant funding from Catholic Charities of Herkimer County’s Mohawk Valley Prevention and Recovery Collaborative.
The department has had a bike patrol for several years but was working with outdated equipment.
The new bikes will be used on the trail systems where regular patrol vehicles can’t go, which will help with response times for incidents in that area, including those related to substance abuse.
The bike will also be transported by boat for patrols in the Beaver River Station area.