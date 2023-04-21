Tractor hits crash pad after failing to move over in work zone

CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. – A tractor pulling a tank trailer hit an attenuator on a construction vehicle on Route 20 in Cherry Valley Thursday after failing to move over in a work zone.
The attenuator, also called a crash pad, dulled the impact of a collision and no one was injured.
It’s also National Work Zone Awareness Week, a time when drivers are reminded to slow down and move over in work zones to avoid these dangerous situations.
Tickets are also doubled in work zones to deter people from speeding or driving erratically near construction areas where workers are at a higher risk of getting hurt.