Tractor Trailer crashes into Sauquoit Creek, in Chadwicks

Around noon Wednesday, a tractor trailer traveling east on Red Hill Road, plowed through Oneida Street without stopping, between two homes, through a backyard, and into Sauquoit Creek.
"I heard the sirens, but we were heading back to camp," said Lynn Rauscher.
Rauscher learned it was her daughter's yard and the tractor trailer missed her house by about six feet.
"Relieved that the house wasn't damaged. Fencing and whatever got damaged could be replaced very easily. Just glad the house was fine," said Rauscher.
The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible treatment.
"Nothing's under water. The creek's not that deep now, fortunately, so none of the cab was underwater," said Willowvale Fire Chief, Noel Ames.
There were no tire tracks or skid marks in the road, suggesting that the brakes possibly were not applied, or, potentially malfunctioned.
"Preliminarily that would be what I would think. I was at the scene. I did not see any tire tracks, but, again, our accident investigators are there and they'll formally process the scene," said New Hartford Police Chief, Ronald Fontaine. "Could be a mechanical issue, could be a medical issue. At this point and time, we'll look at everything. We'll interview the driver, we'lll interview some residents in the area. There's also some surveillance cameras that were noted in the area."
The house on the other side of the tractor trailer has a guide rail in front of it, which was put there years ago, after a vehicle hit the house. A Utica Fire Department hazmat crew, Oneida County Emergency Services and State Police were on the scene today, State Police, putting up a drone to get a closer look.
The DEC has to come and evaluate the scene before the tow tuck drivers can even begin the odyssey of getting the tractor trailer out of the creek, so it could remain in the creek until early Wednesday evening.