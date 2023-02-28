Tractor-trailer driver ticketed for unsafe speed in rollover crash on Route 8 in town of Paris

TOWN OF PARIS, N.Y. – The driver of a tractor-trailer was issued traffic tickets after sliding off Route 8 in the town of Paris Monday night while driving at an unsafe speed with slippery road conditions.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after the tractor-trailer went off the road. Sheriff Robert Maciol says the tractor-trailer hit a tree, several road signs and a telephone pole before rolling onto its side.

Witness say the driver, Vijay Vijay, was trapped in the cab when the tractor-trailer came to a stop. Members of Cassville Fire Department were able to get him out. He was not injured.

Part of Route 8 was closed for nearly nine hours as authorities investigated and crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

Vijay was ticketed for leaving a lane unsafely and for imprudent and unreasonable speed.