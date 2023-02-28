 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions may impact the afternoon commute. Slippery roads are
likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle
today before tapering off this later this afternoon. The snow
will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very
difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Tractor-trailer driver ticketed for unsafe speed in rollover crash on Route 8 in town of Paris

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities say a driver received traffic tickets following a tractor-trailer crash in the town of Paris Monday night.

TOWN OF PARIS, N.Y. – The driver of a tractor-trailer was issued traffic tickets after sliding off Route 8 in the town of Paris Monday night while driving at an unsafe speed with slippery road conditions.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after the tractor-trailer went off the road. Sheriff Robert Maciol says the tractor-trailer hit a tree, several road signs and a telephone pole before rolling onto its side.

Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 8

Witness say the driver, Vijay Vijay, was trapped in the cab when the tractor-trailer came to a stop. Members of Cassville Fire Department were able to get him out. He was not injured.

Part of Route 8 was closed for nearly nine hours as authorities investigated and crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

Vijay was ticketed for leaving a lane unsafely and for imprudent and unreasonable speed.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you