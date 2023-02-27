Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 8 in town of Paris

TOWN OF PARIS, N.Y. – Part of Route 8 in the town of Paris remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash Monday night.
Snow moving into the region Monday evening caused tricky travel in some areas.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection with Main Street.
Authorities say the tractor-trailer pulled down several power lines before sliding off the road and rolling onto its side. The driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck after the crash, but was able to get out safely and was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.