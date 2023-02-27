 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Storm
total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute. Slippery roads are
likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle
today before tapering off this afternoon. The snow will be wet
with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 8 in town of Paris

  • Updated
  • 0

As winter weather moved into the region overnight a tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 8 in the town of Paris the night of Feb. 27, 2023.

TOWN OF PARIS, N.Y. – Part of Route 8 in the town of Paris remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash Monday night.

Snow moving into the region Monday evening caused tricky travel in some areas.

Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 8

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection with Main Street.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer pulled down several power lines before sliding off the road and rolling onto its side. The driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck after the crash, but was able to get out safely and was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

