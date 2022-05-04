Route 28 reopens after truck gets stuck under bridge

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A portion of Route 28 in Forestport was closed for about three hours Wednesday after a truck carrying a dumpster hit the bridge by Woodhull Road.
The incident was reported at around 1:50 p.m.
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the truck struck the underside of the bridge, becoming stuck underneath.
Route 28 was closed in both directions between River and Lake roads until about 5 p.m.
It is not yet clear if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.