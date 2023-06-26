Tractor Trailor Driver Ticketed After Crash into Sauquoit Creek

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- Last year on May 24, the New Hartford Police Department responded to a tractor trailer that had passed through the intersection of Oneida Street and Red Hill Road and ended up in the Sauquoit Creek.
Police identified Frederick Swinea, 39, of Oneida as the driver of the truck.
An investigation at the scene found the tractor trailer failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection at Oneida Street.
"The tractor trailer then continued east across Oneida Street, into the driveway, and then side yard of a residence. The tractor trailer then came to rest in the Sauquoit Creek, which runs behind the residence," according to police.
NHPD was assisted by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit with the investigation. They found the tractor trailer had an inadequate brake system "to be used on a roadway, especially in an area with steep hills."
Swinea was ticketed today by NHPD for operating with defective brakes under transportation law and failing to stop for a stop sign.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also assisted police with the investigation. Swinea was cited for an Environmental Conservation Law violation of disturbance of the waterway.
Swinea is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Hartford Court at a later date.