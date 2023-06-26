 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
391 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO,
PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA,
TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Tractor Trailor Driver Ticketed After Crash into Sauquoit Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
Tractor trailer crashes into Sauquoit Creek

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- Last year on May 24, the New Hartford Police Department responded to a tractor trailer that had passed through the intersection of Oneida Street and Red Hill Road and ended up in the Sauquoit Creek. 

Tractor Trailer Crashes into Sauquoit Creek

Police identified Frederick Swinea, 39, of Oneida as the driver of the truck.

An investigation at the scene found the tractor trailer failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection at Oneida Street.

"The tractor trailer then continued east across Oneida Street, into the driveway, and then side yard of a residence. The tractor trailer then came to rest in the Sauquoit Creek, which runs behind the residence," according to police. 

NHPD was assisted by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit with the investigation. They found the tractor trailer had an inadequate brake system "to be used on a roadway, especially in an area with steep hills."

Swinea was ticketed today by NHPD for operating with defective brakes under transportation law and failing to stop for a stop sign. 

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also assisted police with the investigation. Swinea was cited for an Environmental Conservation Law violation of disturbance of the waterway. 

Swinea is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Hartford Court at a later date. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you