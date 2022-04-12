Traffic Alert: 2 road work projects begin in Rome this week

ROME, N.Y. – Two road work projects begin in the city of Rome this week, which will leave some lanes and ramps closed to traffic.
Starting Tuesday, April 12, there will be single-lane closures on Routes 365 and 26 near South James Street as crews work on paving and intersection improvements. The speed limit will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour in that area until mid-October.
Starting the following day on April 13, the ramp from Route 825 on Griffiss to Route 49 west near King Pin Lanes will be closed for the replacement of the concrete deck.
Detour signs will be in place directing drivers to turn onto King Pin Lane and then East Dominick Street to get onto Route 49.
There will also be a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of King Pin Lane and East Dominick Street during this project, which is expected to last about two months.
Drivers are advised to use caution in both areas.