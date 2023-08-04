 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Train Derailment in Montgomery County Impacting Local Amtrak Passengers and State Route 5 Drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
Train Derailed

Photo Courtesy of State DOT Facebook Page

(WKTV) -- Rail traffic has been stopped, impacting Amtrak passenger service, and State Route 5 has been closed because of a train derailment in the Town of Amsterdam.

Amtrak Utica

Ben Kinne

The derailment happened near State Route 5 in the Town of Amsterdam, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

Rail traffic has been stopped, impacting Amtrak passenger service, and State Route 5 has been closed because of a train derailment in the Town of Amsterdam.

Rail traffic has been stopped, impacting Amtrak passenger service, and State Route 5 has been closed because of a train derailment in the Town of Amsterdam.

The derailment caused all lanes to close in both directions. 

According to the DOT, "No injuries have been reported, but authorities urge people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. DEC, police, and NYSDOT are on the scene and working to open the road as soon as possible. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story."

Derailed Train

Photo Courtesy of State DOT Facebook Page

Below is detour information from the DOT. 

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul released a statement about the train derailment in Montgomery County. 

"I have been briefed on the train derailment in Montgomery County where several tanker cars came off the tracks this morning and have directed State personnel to provide all necessary assistance to local emergency response officials. The New York State Police, Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Department of Transportation officials are onsite to monitor the situation, assist with the response and manage traffic. At this time, there are no injuries reported and no spills have been detected. Rail traffic has been stopped which will impact Amtrak passenger service, and Route 5 has been closed in both directions. Our top priority is ensuring all railroad workers and nearby motorists are safe and that Amtrak service is restored as quickly as possible," she said. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you