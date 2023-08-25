Travel Advisory: Paving on State Route 5S in the Villages of Mohawk and Ilion

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- A westbound lane closure along State Route 5S in the villages of Mohawk and Ilion is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28.

A paving project is expected to have the westbound lane closed through Thursday, Aug. 31.

"Paving will take place from the intersection of State Route 28 and East Main Street in the Village of Mohawk to the intersection of State Route 5S and State Route 51 in the Village of Ilion," the state Department of Transportation said.

The DOT will be opening the westbound lane over Labor Day weekend—Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

"On Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8, State Route 5S westbound will be closed again intermittently as paving operations resume," officials said.

There will be signs for drivers to follow.

Drivers should slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.