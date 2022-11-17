Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m.
The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle.
Most of the winter weather missed Utica on Thursday so it doesn't appear road conditions led to the crash. Police are still looking into what happened.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any tickets were issued.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to police for more information.