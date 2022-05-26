Tunnel to Towers 5K fundraiser returning to Utica this August

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Roadrunners will hold the second annual Tunnel to Towers Utica 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
The run/walk will start at the Utica 9/11 Memorial at the Parkway and Sherman Drive and end on Genesee Street in Downtown Utica.
The Siller family started the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor their brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, and all those lost helping others on 9/11.
What started as a 5K event to retrace Stephen's steps on the morning of September 11, 2001, with approximately 1,200 people, has grown to an annual event of over 35,000.
The Tunnel to Towers Utica 5K Run/Walk started when the New York City run was canceled during the pandemic.
The Utica Race Director had participated in that run for a couple of years. Seeing that the fundraising event was canceled, they put on their own run here in Utica and sent a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The foundation asked if they'd like to hold a yearly walk.
"We ran with it," Race Director Phil Trzcinski said. "We started planning in March of last year and the end result was what we had on Aug. 22, 2021."
This year's run/walk will start at the memorial and will have information along the route to ensure we never forget.
"We have a 911 Memorial that most people don't even know exists," Race Director Alex Gonzalez said. "It's here and people drive by every day and they don't know."
This year, the race directors are asking school athletic departments to encourage group participation.
"It's not only a running event," Gonzalez said. "It can be a walking event so we have the schools, the running groups from the school, really anyone that's young or old can come and join us."
For more information on Stephen Siller's story or to register, visit t2t.org or the Facebook page for Tunnel to Towers Utica.