Tunnel to Towers Foundation Receives Local Donation

UTICA, N.Y. -- Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run and Walk received a major donation.
This Sunday, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk takes place in Utica.
Tunnel to Towers supports first responders all over the country, building accessible homes for vets who are disabled and first responders and helping families of fallen heroes around the U.S.
"GMC has been a big supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation throughout the country, and we reached out to LeadCar locally and we told them about our race. They were more than happy to give us $10,000 towards our race," Alejandro Gonzalez, 5K race co-director, said.
LeadCar GMC Utica made the donation today.
The local 5K race, which is now a regional race with much farther reach, happens Sunday, Aug. 20, at the 9/11 Memorial on Sherman Drive and Memorial Parkway in Utica. The race starts at 9 a.m.
Participants can register right up until the race.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded in memory of firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller.
According to the Tunnel to Towers website, "Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller was the youngest of seven children born to Mae and George Siller. At the age of eight, Stephen lost his father, and a year and a half later his mother passed away, leaving him an orphan to be raised by his older siblings. For a while Stephen went through a period of struggle, but thanks to the love of his siblings, and the values instilled in him by his parents, he grew up to be an extraordinary individual and dedicated firefighter. More than most, he knew that time was precious and accomplished much in his 34 years."
"On September 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others," the website states.
"Stephen had everything to live for; a great wife, five wonderful children, a devoted extended family, and friends. Stephen’s parents were lay Franciscans and he grew up under the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi, whose encouraging and inspirational phrase “while we have time, let us do good” were words that Stephen lived by. Stephen’s life and heroic death serve as a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and to spend our time here on earth doing good – this is his legacy," according to the Tunnel to Towers website.