 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turning Stone preparing to host World Series of Poker event

  • Updated
  • 0

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino is preparing to host its first World Series of Poker (WSOP) event later this month, where players will vie for than $1 million in prize money.

The 12-day tournament begins on March 17 in the Event Center.

Players can win prize money, one of 15 WSOP rings and a chance to compete in the “Tournament of Champions” in Las Vegas.

The 15 rings have already arrived and are on display in the Turning Stone Poker Room.

Turning Stone WSOP ring

The buy-in for the circuit event starts at $80.

Satellite events will be held in the poker room daily until March 16 with a chance to win up to $50,000, as well as a $10,000 seat and travel expenses to the Las Vegas tournament.

Turning Stone is one of 15 casinos in the world to host this year’s WSOP circuit events.

Recommended for you