Turning Stone preparing to host World Series of Poker event

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino is preparing to host its first World Series of Poker (WSOP) event later this month, where players will vie for than $1 million in prize money.
The 12-day tournament begins on March 17 in the Event Center.
Players can win prize money, one of 15 WSOP rings and a chance to compete in the “Tournament of Champions” in Las Vegas.
The 15 rings have already arrived and are on display in the Turning Stone Poker Room.
The buy-in for the circuit event starts at $80.
Satellite events will be held in the poker room daily until March 16 with a chance to win up to $50,000, as well as a $10,000 seat and travel expenses to the Las Vegas tournament.
Turning Stone is one of 15 casinos in the world to host this year’s WSOP circuit events.