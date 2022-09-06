Turning Stone Resort Casino planning largest expansion in 20 years

VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced Tuesday its plan to launch the largest expansion project in the past 20 years.
The plan is to double the convention and meeting space available at the casino and build more amenities to accommodate the increased number of guests the new space will bring.
The expansion project includes building a new hotel with about 250 rooms, roughly the same size as the Tower Hotel. There will also be new dining options and outdoor spaces.
“Today we are experiencing record demand for hosting conferences and other events at Turning Stone that far outpaces our current hotel and convention facilities. This extensive multi-year expansion project will help us meet this rising need and even greater demand in the future. Our 30-year track record has proven that investments like this are essential to sustain the growth and success of our enterprises and the entire region,” said Ray Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises.
Hayner Hoyt has been chosen as the contractor for the project, which will take multiple years to complete, according to Oneida Nation officials. Gensler will be the development partner for design and architecture.
A groundbreaking is expected to take place in 2023.