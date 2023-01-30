 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Turning Stone's annual Home Show to take place this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
10th Annual Home Show

VERONA, N.Y. -- The eleventh annual Home Show at the Turning Stone is taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring home improvement products and services in Central New York. 

Over 130 companies will be at the event to talk with consumers and answer any questions they may have. Some of those companies include interior remodeling, exterior remodeling, real estate, insurance, energy, security and home services. 

Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win outdoor kitchen equipment including a premium grill and pizza oven, from CNY Custom Concrete & Masonry. 

Some other special events will be featured throughout the weekend as well. On Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with live music from Phil Arcuri and Sunday is a family day with a magician and activities for kids from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

“If you’re buying, building, remodeling or just browsing, the Home Show is a great place to get started. You can save a lot of time by visiting the Home Show to meet companies, see products and schedule price quotes,” Show Promoter, Scot Hayes said. 

The Home Show is open to the public Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday from 10a.m. - 7p.m. and Sunday from 10a.m. - 5p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $9 for Military/First Responders and free for those 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Turning Stone.

Recommended for you