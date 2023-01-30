Turning Stone's annual Home Show to take place this weekend

VERONA, N.Y. -- The eleventh annual Home Show at the Turning Stone is taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring home improvement products and services in Central New York.
Over 130 companies will be at the event to talk with consumers and answer any questions they may have. Some of those companies include interior remodeling, exterior remodeling, real estate, insurance, energy, security and home services.
Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win outdoor kitchen equipment including a premium grill and pizza oven, from CNY Custom Concrete & Masonry.
Some other special events will be featured throughout the weekend as well. On Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with live music from Phil Arcuri and Sunday is a family day with a magician and activities for kids from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“If you’re buying, building, remodeling or just browsing, the Home Show is a great place to get started. You can save a lot of time by visiting the Home Show to meet companies, see products and schedule price quotes,” Show Promoter, Scot Hayes said.
The Home Show is open to the public Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday from 10a.m. - 7p.m. and Sunday from 10a.m. - 5p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $9 for Military/First Responders and free for those 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Turning Stone.