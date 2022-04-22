 Skip to main content
TVs, computers will be accepted at electronics recycling event in Utica

  • Updated
Electronics recycling event

UTICA, N.Y. – Do you have electronics, personal papers or old prescriptions you’d like to recycle? Well, you can bring them to the recycling drop-off event in Utica this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center, located at 80 Leland Ave.

Items like televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players and confidential documents will be accepted. For a full list of electronics that can be recycled, click here.

Saturday’s recycling event will be held in partnership with Confidata, the DEC, Oneida County Sewer District and Sen. Joseph Griffo.

