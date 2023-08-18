Two 2-Alarm Fires in Two Days Highlight Emerging Concern in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica firefighters see it time and time again—even as recently as Thursday night's fire on Miller Street—vacant doesn't necessarily mean empty.

"In this particular building's case, the rear door, the plywood that was on there was ripped off, and people were coming in and out. There are reports of that from neighbors," Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll said.

"As our homeless population has increased, we are getting more instances of people using vacant, abandoned buildings," Ingersoll continued. "We never know when we're going to run into somebody that's not supposed to be there."

And that's why, when there's a fire, even a vacant building is treated like an occupied building.

"We use the term 'vacant structure,' but the fire department has a policy that we search every structure every time," Ingersoll said.

The challenge of securing abandoned homes has been an active conversation between the fire department, mayor's office and at weekly staff meetings.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is helping with both this investigation and the investigation into Wednesday night's fire on Sunset Avenue.

