Two Utica firefighters recovering after New Year's Day Fire

UTICA, N.Y -- Two Utica firefighters are recovering after they were hurt battling an early morning fire on South Street on New Year's Day.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters found heavy smoke and all three floors in flames when they arrived.
The department says the high winds at the time caused the flames to spread to the house next door. Fast work by the fire crews prevented any major damage to the neighboring house.
There were two people inside the building at the time who did make it out safely. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll told NEWSChannel 2 that the cause of the fire is still under investigation and he hopes to have an update within the next few days.