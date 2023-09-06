U.S. Representative Brandon Williams in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- Congressman Brandon Williams (R-NY 22) was in Morrisville Tuesday to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill.

The current bill was passed into law back in 2018, ensuring the country will continue providing the safest and most affordable food, fiber and energy supply.

Key points of this year's bill include strengthening the farm safety net, revitalizing rural America and conserving farms and forests.

More on the congressman's visit is in the clip below.

