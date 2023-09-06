 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur
in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

U.S. Representative Brandon Williams in Morrisville

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Williams

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- Congressman Brandon Williams (R-NY 22) was in Morrisville Tuesday to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill.

The current bill was passed into law back in 2018, ensuring the country will continue providing the safest and most affordable food, fiber and energy supply.

Key points of this year's bill include strengthening the farm safety net, revitalizing rural America and conserving farms and forests.

More on the congressman's visit is in the clip below. 

U.S. Representative of New York's 22nd District Brandon Williams visited Morrisville today.

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you